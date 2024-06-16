West Orange celebrates its seniors

The West Orange Department of Senior Services celebrated Older Americans Month in May with lunches, karaoke, painting and pickleball.

The kickoff event was a festive Cinco de Mayo themed luncheon including karaoke at the Oko Fine Cuisine restaurant located in downtown West Orange.

A spring café was held at the West Orange Public Library where seniors thanked educator Catherine Connors and the West Orange High School students from the Gen Lit Inter-Generational Reading Program, for helping to bridge the gap between seniors and the younger generation through the interactive reading of books and sharing of life stories.

Mayor Susan McCartney, Councilwoman Tammy Williams and Superintendent of Schools Hayden Moore were among the guests who joined in acknowledging the students for representing themselves so well.

On May 22, a “Salute to Seniors” was held at the West Orange Highlawn Pavilion. Entertainment was provided courtesy of Homewatch Caregivers. One hundred and fifty Seniors were in attendance, and enjoyed charcuterie board appetizers, a buffet lunch, specialty desserts, a magician, dancing and door prizes.

A “Brushes and Badges” event was held at the Toby Katz Community Center with Officers Luisa Arizmendi and Karen Mango guiding the seniors in a painting event. Seniors created artwork depicting a sunset beach scene.

To celebrate National Senior Fitness Day, seniors had an opportunity to experience a complimentary introductory pickleball class at O’Connor Park in West Orange.

Instructors from Pickleball Palace were onsite to teach the basics and have some fun while Benji’s Taco Trailer provided a complimentary lunch.