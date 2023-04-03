Women’s Club hosts Doll Tea Partyc

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The tradition-rich Women’s Club of Glen Ridge held a “My Favorite Doll Tea Party” fundraiser Sunday, March 26, with 188 guests in attendance.

The charitable event would be a bright circle drawn on anyone’s calendar when daughters, with mothers and dolls in tow, gathered at the club to have their doll’s hair coiffed by volunteers from the Glen Ridge Girls’ Club, pose for photographs on a red carpet and have them taken with Glen Ridge High School girls portraying Disney’s “Belle,” from “Beauty and the Beast” and “Elsa,” from “Frozen” and of course, the tea with its service of finger sandwiches, pastry desserts with tea or lemonade, but no soda.

The event has been held for about 20 years.

About 40 volunteers from the Glen Ridge Girls Club volunteered for the event, according to Susan Costa, chairwoman for this year’s tea party.

“We couldn’t do anything without them.” she said. “We couldn’t run the event without their support.”

About 30 gift baskets, donated by WCGR members, were raffled.