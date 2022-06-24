County installs new traffic signals at intersections in Belleville, Irvington

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE / IRVINGTON, NJ — New traffic signal equipment was recently installed at two intersections along Franklin Avenue in Belleville and two intersections along Springfield Avenue in Irvington. The improvements are part of a $6 million project to upgrade nine intersections throughout Essex County.

The two intersections in Belleville are the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Joralemon Street, and Franklin Avenue and Mill Street/Park Drive. The intersections in Irvington are the intersection of Springfield and North Maple avenues, and Springfield and Avon avenues.

“Traveling along county roads and through these intersections are part of our daily lives. We use county roads to go to work, school and shopping. This project is part of our ongoing initiative to modernize our infrastructure to ensure it meets current traffic demands,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. “The improvements will enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists at these heavily trafficked intersections.”

“Thank you for the improvements to the intersection infrastructure. The traffic is able to flow more easily through these busy intersections,” Commissioner Romaine Graham said.

“I’m happy to see these projects getting done. This is a great moment and investment in Irvington to make our community safer and improve our quality of life,” Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss said during the stop at the Springfield and North Maple avenues intersection in Irvington.

“It’s always great to have Essex County in Belleville. Under Joe’s leadership, many improvements have been made to Belleville Park and Hendricks Field Golf Course, The First Tee program was introduced and now we are seeing upgrades at a critical intersection in town,” Belleville Mayor Michael Melham said during the stop at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Joralemon Street in Belleville.

The equipment includes LED traffic signals, modern poles, high visibility crosswalks and roadway striping, and pedestrian countdown timers that can be activated by pushing the crossing button. LED lights are brighter, easier to see, more energy efficient and last longer than traditional bulbs. Sidewalks and curbs around the intersections were replaced and the intersections were repaved. The signals also are outfitted with GPS clocks to ensure they remain coordinated with other traffic signals.

NV5 from Parsippany received a professional services contract for $179,808 to design the upgrades at all locations. Assuncao Brothers Inc. from Edison was awarded a publicly bid contract for $4,825,659 to perform the construction work. Dewberry Engineers from Bloomfield was awarded a $998,349 contract to provide construction engineering services. The design, construction and construction inspection for each intersection cost about $666,000. Essex County received a grant from the federal Local Safety Program to fund the project. The Essex County Department of Public Works monitored the project to answer questions and prevent delays.

Photos Courtesy of Glen Frieson