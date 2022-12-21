Safe Routes to School recognizes local schools and municipalities

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — This year, the EZ Ride Bike & Pedestrian Program team hosted more than 450 events in 300 communities, including safety presentations, poster contests, bike safety presentations, walk assessments and walk-to-school days to promote safety and biking.

Approximately 40,000 students attended these events. The result: 154 schools and municipalities were recognized as winners of the NJ Safe Routes to School Program by the New Jersey Department of Transportation; 76 percent, or 117, of the 154 awardees were from disadvantaged communities.

From Belleville, Saint Peter Catholic School received the First Step award; Belleville Schools Nos. 3, 4, 5, 7, 9 and 10 received bronze awards; and Belleville School No. 8 received a silver award.

From Bloomfield, Watsessing School received a First Step award, and Franklin Elementary School received a silver award.

From Newark, Avon Avenue, Chancellor Avenue, Cleveland Street, Luis Muñoz Marin, Michelle Obama, Mt. Vernon and Roberto Clemente elementary schools received First Step awards; Harriet Tubman Elementary School received a bronze award; and First Avenue Elementary School earned a silver award.

From Orange, Oakwood Avenue and Lincoln Avenue elementary schools received bronze awards, and Forest Avenue Elementary School received a gold award.

From West Orange, Kelly Elementary, Liberty Middle, Redwood Elementary, St. Cloud Elementary and Hazel Elementary schools received gold awards.

In addition to schools receiving awards, individual municipalities were also recognized. Essex Fells, Glen Ridge and North Caldwell received First Step awards; Belleville and East Orange won bronze awards; and Newark, Orange and West Orange received gold awards.