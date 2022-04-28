As recreational marijuana becomes legal in NJ, sales begin in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Sales of recreational marijuana began in New Jersey on April 21; in Bloomfield, sales began specifically at RISE Dispensary on Bloomfield Avenue with a velvet rope queuing interested individuals both outside and inside the building. A limited number of people were allowed into the selling area at any time. Only marijuana leaf and vape oil were for sale, and these came in containers handed over in a small, white bag. The THC level, or the potency of the cannabis, was viewable on a kiosk screen at which customers made their purchase. Another room displayed paraphernalia and T-shirts.