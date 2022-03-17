It’s ‘easy as pi’ at Bloomfield Middle School

By on Comments Off on It’s ‘easy as pi’ at Bloomfield Middle School

Photo by Daniel Jackovino

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Middle School students celebrated National Pi Day on Monday, March 14, in the usual fashion: by giving teachers and Principal Alla Vayda-Manzo, above, whipped cream pies in the face. Students paid 50 cents for the chance, with proceeds funding a spring field trip. As every BMS student knows, pi is a mathematical constant numerically approximate to 3.14; it is the ratio of the circumference to the diameter of any circle, pie or otherwise.

  

It’s ‘easy as pi’ at Bloomfield Middle School added by on
View all posts by Daniel Jackovino →

COMMENTS