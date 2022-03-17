It’s ‘easy as pi’ at Bloomfield Middle School

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Middle School students celebrated National Pi Day on Monday, March 14, in the usual fashion: by giving teachers and Principal Alla Vayda-Manzo, above, whipped cream pies in the face. Students paid 50 cents for the chance, with proceeds funding a spring field trip. As every BMS student knows, pi is a mathematical constant numerically approximate to 3.14; it is the ratio of the circumference to the diameter of any circle, pie or otherwise.