Council considering changing parking time limits and fines for violations

GLEN RIDGE — A hearing will be held next month on the borough’s plan to cut in half the amount of time people can park near the high school and train station and a proposal to raise fines for certain parking offenses.

The mayor and council updated parking Ordinances 1789 and 1790 at their meeting on July 10.

Ordinance 1789 was overhauled to modernize and organize language within the comprehensive parking code, according to a press release from the township, which said the ordinance also revised the 2-hour parking areas to 1-hour parking on specific areas with parking issues surrounding the high school as well as the train station.

Ordinance 1790 was updated to expand Glen Ridge High School student parking along Ridgewood Avenue as well as to update language regarding the permit parking areas, the release said.

With the adoption of these ordinances, certain fees for violations of these ordinances have also been updated. A violation of the overnight parking ordinance will remain $35. However, the fee for all other parking violations, including a violation for timed parking areas, will be increased to $45.

The parking area for Glen Ridge High School students will be on Ridgewood Avenue only. The west side of Ridgewood Avenue will be student parking from Lincoln Street south to Washington Street. The east side of Ridgewood Avenue will be student parking from Appleton Place south to Washington Street. The Borough will issue up to 95 permits. Students parked in other areas will be subject to the parking restrictions in those areas.

Residents of the areas with timed parking who hold valid resident parking permits displayed on their vehicles are exempt from timed parking restrictions in the area near the front of their residence only. The public hearing for both ordinances will be held at the Aug. 14 meeting of the mayor and Council.