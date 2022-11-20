JFS launches new older adult case management services

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ older adult case management is a free program that focuses on the unique needs of each person to help older adults adjust to life changes and plan for their futures. This new program is made possible by a donation from Carrie and Jed Nussbaum, of the Short Hills section of Millburn.

“Having been involved with JFS for more than 10 years, Jed and I know how much JFS relies on funding to expand their program offerings. We feel so fortunate to be able to underwrite the new older adult case management service for our community as our aging seniors need the care and compassion that JFS is known for,” Carrie Nussbaum said.

The goal of the newly established program is to allow older adults to stay in their own homes for as long as possible through the use of community supports, both professional and volunteer.

Client referrals, access and coordination of additional services available include: at-home assistance, such as home health aide/companion agencies; adult day programs and senior centers; community and government resources; financial assistance, such as Medicare counseling, money management and elder care attorneys; food, including Meals on Wheels and SNAP; home modification services; housing, including senior buildings, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities; mental health, including counseling, support groups and friendly visiting; medical, including geriatricians, visiting nurse agencies and psychiatrists; and transportation.

Contact licensed social worker and older adult case manager Nicole Viola at 973-637-1705 to learn more about the program. For more information, visit jfsmetrowest.org/older-adults.