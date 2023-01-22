NJ Transit student discount program expands to include part-time students

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit is expanding its Student Pass fare option in a pilot program to include eligible part-time students. For the first time, beginning with February passes, in addition to full-time students, part-time degree-seeking students taking at least two courses will also be eligible for the Student Pass fare, which provides a 25-percent discount off the already discounted monthly pass at participating regional colleges and universities when purchased on the NJ Transit mobile app. In addition, all students utilizing the Student Pass can save even more during the spring semester thanks to the return of the “buy three months, get one month free” Student Pass promotion. This cost-saving program is back by popular demand beginning with February passes for college students traveling to and from campuses for the spring semester.

“The services NJ Transit provides have proven to be essential to a multitude of college students across the state, so I am pleased we are able to offer more students the Student Pass fare,” New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit board Chairperson Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “Expanding the program to include discounts for eligible part-time students is emblematic of NJ Transit’s mission to enhance our services for all who wish to utilize public transportation.”

“As NJ Transit ridership continues to grow, we are doing everything we can in our power to continue incentivizing transit use,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “Toward that end, we are pleased to expand our popular Student Pass program to include part-time students in addition to full-time students. College students using transit today will hopefully become tomorrow’s commuters.”

To qualify for the “buy three months, get one month free” promotion, a student at a partner college or university must buy a student monthly pass via the NJ Transit mobile app for three consecutive months: February, March and April of 2023. When the student completes the qualifying purchases for all three months, they will receive a Student Pass equal to the lowest-price purchase made in the previous three months and valid for transportation in May 2023. This free pass is nonrefundable, nontransferable and will not include travel to/from SEPTA, Metro-North stations or Newark Liberty International Airport.

For a student to be eligible, a school must offer Student Pass registration via its website and verify a student’s eligibility each semester. The student must purchase their Student Pass using their school credentials on the NJ Transit mobile app. Once verified, Student Pass will appear each month as a ticket option during NJ Transit’s customary monthly pass purchase period, beginning at the 19th of the preceding month through the 10th of the travel month.

For a list of participating colleges and universities, visit njtransit.com/studentpass.