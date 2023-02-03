NJ Transit to host inaugural virtual career fair

NEWARK, NJ — On Wednesday, Feb. 15, NJ Transit will host its first-ever virtual job fair, known as the “The BIG Career Event.” The event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will take place in NJ Transit’s virtual auditorium, njtransitbigcareerevent.vfairs.com, with more than a dozen different departments represented. To attend, complete the registration form at the website above.

“We are proud to be an organization that strives to build a more accountable, innovative, diverse and inclusive workforce,” New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit board Chairperson Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “By leveraging new technology we can help as many New Jersey residents as possible get access to great jobs.”

“NJ Transit has career opportunities available in every area of our corporation, and we are always looking for the highest caliber of talented professionals to join our team,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “If you’re looking to be a part of a progressive, transformational and award-winning organization, I couldn’t think of a more exciting time to join NJ Transit!”

The BIG Career Event will feature careers available in: surface transit, rail, IT, finance, procurement, customer service and communications, regulatory and government affairs, police, human resources, real estate, safety, capital programs and planning, and more. Those with a commercial driver license may be eligible for a signing bonus if they come to work for NJ Transit as a bus operator, bus mechanic or serviceperson. CDL permit holders are also eligible for a signing bonus.