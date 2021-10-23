Authorities investigate fatal motor vehicle incident in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a motor vehicle incident that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old East Orange man, according to an Oct. 21 press release from the ECPO.

On Sunday, Oct. 17, at approximately 10:28 p.m., a stolen Land Rover, driven by a 17-year-old, crashed and burned, killing one passenger, Rahmeer F. Clary, 20, of East Orange. Clary was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:30 p.m. Two other passengers were in the car; they survived, as did the driver. All three fled on foot but were later apprehended by Irvington police.

The crash occurred on Coit Street. The preliminary investigation indicates the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it side-swiped a parked Chevy Equinox. It appears the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree, causing the car to burst into flames. Two parked vehicles were also damaged.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the ECPO’s tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.