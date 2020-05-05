Helping hands with helping hearts in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — During these times of crisis, many people are experiencing tragedies and lifelong changes. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a new way of living and is causing a great deal of grief, stress, anxiety, depression, relationship conflicts and loss of employment with financial struggles.

The Irvington Counseling Center is here to help. The center is offering counseling with telehealth services and has psychiatric services that will be expanding once the pandemic subsides. For assistance, call 973-399-3132 to schedule an appointment.