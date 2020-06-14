Three killed in fatal Route 22 crash, two in critical condition

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that resulted in three deaths, according to a press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Tuesday, June 9, at approximately 11:11 p.m., a Cadillac CTS was involved in a single-car crash on Route 22 that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old female, Taylor Hill, and 18-year-old male, Kamal Johnson, both of Newark. Both were passengers in the vehicle and both were pronounced dead at the scene. A third male victim, Nashawn Brooks, 20, of Irvington was transported to University Hospital; he was pronounced dead at 11:57 a.m. on June 10.

Two females in the car, including the 19-year-old driver, sustained life threatening injuries. They are hospitalized in critical condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The preliminary investigation indicates that speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.