Essex County College graduate well-prepared for career in the medical field

IRVINGTON, NJ — Christiane Kenfack Tejiogue, of Irvington, had a busy summer after earning her Essex County College associate’s degree in general science. She spent four weeks participating in the Summer Health Professions Education Program prior to starting this fall at New Jersey City University on a presidential scholarship.

“I’m interested in entering the medical field so this was a tremendous opportunity for me,” said Tejiogue, who graduated from ECC with a grade-point average of 3.89. The SHPEP program this summer was held online through Rutgers University.

SHPEP is a national program implemented at 12 universities. Participants are provided with academic enrichment in the basic sciences and math, clinical experiences, career development activities, learning and study skills seminars, and a financial planning workshop. The SHPEP program at Rutgers is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

“Congratulations to Christiane on a job well done,” ECC interim President Augustine Boakye said. “She received a solid foundation at Essex and I know she will excel in her chosen career path.”

Tejiogue learned about SHPEP from ECC biology professor Frank Duroy.

“This program has had a very positive effect on our students the past few years,” Duroy said, adding that, while most participants in SHPEP are from four year colleges, ECC students have done very well. “It’s an academic pipeline that leads toward a career in medicine or another biomedical field.

“Christiane is a hardworking, dedicated student — a positive role model,” he continued. “She manages her time correctly and that’s critical to success.”

When she starts at NJCU this fall, Tejiogue will be a biology major.

“I majored in general science at ECC because I was at first not sure what I wanted to do,” she said. “I’ve always loved biology, but I wasn’t sure I wanted to major in it. I now have more experience and confidence to consider the medical field.”

While an Essex County College student, Tejiogue served as vice president for service in the college’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter. She also volunteered with Students 2 Science, an organization that mentors high school students in the science, technology, engineering and math fields.

Now Tejiogue is confident that the education she received at Essex County College and her participation in SHPEP will lead to a bright future.