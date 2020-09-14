Gbayor commits to Nebraska University

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Mikai Gbayor, a member of the Irvington High School Class of 2021, committed to Nebraska University on Sept. 4. Gbayor, who has a grade-point average of 3.0, currently plays the position of linebacker on the IHS football team.

In addition to Nebraska, Gbayor also received offers from LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Indiana, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia, West Virginia, Boston College, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Buffalo, UMass and Kent State.

Photos Courtesy of Reginald Torain