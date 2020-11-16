23-year-old Irvington man shot to death

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the fatal shooting of Sameer T. Parchment, 23, of Irvington, according to a Nov. 16 press release from the prosecutor’s office

On Saturday, Nov. 14, Parchment was fatally shot in an apartment on Tremont Terrace. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:22 p.m.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Although the investigation is continuing, at this time there appears to be no danger to the community, according to the ECPO. Anyone with information should contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.