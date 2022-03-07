Irvington earns prestigious Sustainable Jersey certification

IRVINGTON, NJ — Sustainable Jersey representatives have announced that Irvington has met the rigorous requirements to achieve Sustainable Jersey certification. Irvington is one of 65 municipalities that attained certification in 2021. Sustainable Jersey’s participating communities represent more than 81 percent of the state’s municipalities.

“We must plan now for the future of our children and our children’s children through sustainable measures, which are both sensible and imperative for our well-being,” Mayor Tony Vauss said.

“This prominent designation was the result of the dedication, hard work and perseverance of those of us who recognize the value of sustainable living practices. Our future is dependent upon it,” Irvington Township Council 2nd Vice President Charnette Frederic said.

To become Sustainable Jersey certified, Irvington Township submitted documentation to show it had completed a balance of the required sustainability actions, meeting a minimum of 150 action points. In addition to reaching 150 points, each certified community had to create a green team and select at least two out of 13 priority action options. Irvington Township did a number of actions in the 13 categories, which are: energy efficiency for municipal facilities; energy tracking and management; community education and outreach; emergency communications planning; a community food pantry, food bank and soup kitchen; farmers market; building a healthier community; Safe Routes to School; a sustainable land-use pledge; supporting local businesses; prescription drug safety and disposal; a community paper shredding day; and a recycling depot.

“Sustainable Jersey’s certified municipalities are national leaders in implementing solutions to key sustainability challenges,” Sustainable Jersey Executive Director Randall Solomon said. “As New Jersey faces issues such as the climate crisis, a growing equity divide and environmental pollution, I have hope for the future knowing that municipalities are working to meet these challenges at the local level.”