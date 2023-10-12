Kiwanis Club hosting annual OctoberFeast on Oct. 16

The Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge will be hosting its eighth OctoberFeast on Monday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Glen Ridge Women’s Club, 219 Ridgewood Ave.

Local restaurants will provide a range of cuisines, including Angelo’s Restaurant & Pizzeria, Bloomfield Steak & Seafood, Chef Jesse Concepts, Chip City, Dutch Sandwich Shop, Cinar Turkish Restaurant, Fitzgerald’s 1928, Gencarelli’s Bakery, LaSicilia, Luigino’s Parmigiana, Nanina’s in the Park, Palazzos Pasta Company, Sabor De Mi Tierra, Whole Foods Market – Montclair, Zeugma Grill, Zi Zia’s Pizzeria and Brookside Thai.

Glen Ridge Home Brewers will offer a sampling of different beers and Claremont Distillery will provide spirits. Attendees will also have a chance to taste wines from Italy and California thanks to ShopRite Wines & Spirits of Caldwell.

Beyond food and beverage, tickets for an array of tricky tray baskets are available. Basket items include culinary treats, wine, gift certificates to restaurants and much more.

Tickets cost $65 per person and can be purchased at OctoberFeastGlenRidge.com or by emailing Tickets@OctoberFeastGlenRidge.com.

This year’s OctoberFeast is sponsored by Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Bloomfield ShopRite, Blue Foundry Bank, Upper Montclair Dental Associates, Atlantic Track, the Dawson Family and Bill Seeman.

Every penny raised at OctoberFeast goes to benefit children, both locally and around the globe. The Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge sponsors youth service groups: “K-Kids” & “Key Clubs” in Glen Ridge & Wayne, “Builders Club” in Clifton, and “Circle-K” at Montclair State University.

In addition, the Glen Ridge club runs the town’s annual Memorial Day parade and picnic, organizes bi-annual collection drives, awards scholarships to high school graduates in recognition for their community service and supports other long-term projects.