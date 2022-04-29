Accreditation assessment team invites public comment regarding NJT police

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo announced that, on Thursday, May 5, a team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police will examine all aspects of the NJ Transit Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.

“The NJ Transit Police Department is made up of some of the finest men and women in law enforcement,” Trucillo said. “Achieving accreditation exemplifies professional excellence in law enforcement and is an important achievement for NJ Transit and this NJ Transit Police Department.”

As part of this final on-site assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team. They may do so by telephone or email. The public may call 973-856-4224 on Thursday, May 5, between the hours of 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Email comments can be sent to dimperiale@njtransit.com.

Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the NJSACOP standards. Contact Sgt. Dominic Imperiale at 973-491-8207 for information about the standards.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the NJ Transit Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation should email accreditation program Director Harry J. Delgado at hdelgado@njsacop.org or write the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton, NJ 08053.

“The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar New Jersey law enforcement agencies,” Delgado said. “The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.”

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited. The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police through its New Jersey Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission is the legitimate authority and accreditation agency in the state of New Jersey.