NJ Transit advances fare modernization program

NEWARK, NJ — On April 13, the NJ Transit board of directors advanced the next step in the future NJ Transit fare card as part of its fare modernization program. In a continuing effort to improve the customer experience, NJ Transit is taking steps to update its fare payment technology and offer additional payment options, including the NJ Transit fare card. This initiative seeks to reduce cash- and paper-based tickets, while providing all customers with quick, easy and convenient ways to pay. The board of directors has approved a contract to secure the required stock of cards, which will become the NJ Transit fare cards during a later phase of the modernization.

“This is the next step in a complete modernization of NJ Transit’s fare collection system where we have already deployed new technology such as handheld mobile devices for train crews, new onboard bus validators and upgraded ticket vending machines,” New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit board Chairperson Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “All of these methods include contactless fare payment options, which have proven especially welcome and popular with customers returning to our system as we emerge from the pandemic.”

“The NJ Transit fare card technology advancing today will reduce cash- and paper-based tickets, provide customers with new ways to pay, and leverage a statewide retail network to expand access to transit, particularly for those without access to credit or debit cards,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “It also represents just one aspect of our larger fare modernization program, which will enhance the experience for all NJ Transit customers through faster, more convenient fare payment options.”

“Rapidly transforming technology in a living system depended on by millions of people is no small feat,” NJ Transit chief information and digital officer Lookman Fazal said. “Listening to the needs of our customers is an important part of conducting the large-scale technology work needed to make this fare card happen.”

The future account-based solution will be utilized across all modes of transit, including parking. Additionally, NJ Transit will expand the sale of the NJ Transit fare card through a statewide retail network to provide customers additional access to the new fare card and the ability to load transit fare products and fare value to their accounts through various payment methods, including cash. Currently, NJ Transit sells customer tickets from ticket vending and office machines located throughout New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, and also offers ticket sales through its mobile app.

The approximately $2.5 million contract with Giesecke+Devrient of Munich, Germany, for the purchase of the fare card stock includes labor, equipment, card packaging, shipping and materials necessary to supply fare card stock to NJ Transit.