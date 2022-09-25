NJ Transit advances zero-emission bus conversion with study

NEWARK, NJ — The NJ Transit board of directors continued to advance the zero-emission bus program with the awarding on Sept. 21 of a contract aligned with the existing Garage Modernization Program that will focus on bus system design and capital investment planning. The Zero-Emission Bus System Design and Investment Planning Study will develop and create standards and best practices.

“NJ Transit, through this study, will set the standards for the transformations in infrastructure, technology, fleet and operations for their transition to zero-emission buses,” New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit board Chairperson Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “NJ Transit is committed to meeting their aggressive zero-emission bus deployment schedule and milestones.”

“This important study approved by our board is a significant step forward for our zero-emission bus program, already well underway,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “NJ Transit is committed to a responsible transition to a 100-percent zero-emission bus fleet by 2040.”

The contract with ZEBGO’s New Jersey branch will identify the investments that are critical to a successful transformation of the bus network. The contract is for $9.4 million, plus 5 percent for contingencies, subject to the availability of funds.

Among the goals of the study are: the establishment of the rollout plan for a 100-percent zero-emission fleet; the creation of a playbook of practices, standard designs and construction specifications for zero-emission fleets, equipment, technology and training based on global best practices; and accelerated advancement of critical capital projects and programs to jumpstart the readiness of infrastructure to receive zero-emission buses.

Learn more at njtransit.com/zero-emission-buses.