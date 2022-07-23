NJ Transit board approves local and community transportation programs

NEWARK, NJ — On July 20, the NJ Transit board of directors authorized the expenditure of $63.4 million in federal and state funds to implement local transportation programs for fiscal year 2023, providing critical services for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, the economically disadvantaged and rural residents. Each of the programs extends or complements existing NJ Transit services.

“This funding will continue to support mobility throughout New Jersey and fill the gap in areas where critical needs for transit services currently exist,” New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit board Chairperson Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “These programs will benefit our most vulnerable residents who live in our state’s rural areas and inner cities.”

“We are grateful to our board for approving this critically important program, which will provide a transportation lifeline to senior citizens, people with disabilities and the economically disadvantaged,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “Through this program, NJ Transit will distribute federal and state funds to existing local transportation services, helping to maximize access to public transportation for every New Jerseyan.”

NJ Transit partners with all 21 New Jersey counties to fund community transportation programs. These programs assist a variety of private nonprofit organizations, counties, municipalities, county improvement authorities and NJ Transit in meeting the mobility needs of New Jerseyans who depend on public transportation.

These programs include: