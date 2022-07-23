NJ Transit board approves local and community transportation programs

NEWARK, NJ — On July 20, the NJ Transit board of directors authorized the expenditure of $63.4 million in federal and state funds to implement local transportation programs for fiscal year 2023, providing critical services for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, the economically disadvantaged and rural residents. Each of the programs extends or complements existing NJ Transit services.
“This funding will continue to support mobility throughout New Jersey and fill the gap in areas where critical needs for transit services currently exist,” New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit board Chairperson Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “These programs will benefit our most vulnerable residents who live in our state’s rural areas and inner cities.”
“We are grateful to our board for approving this critically important program, which will provide a transportation lifeline to senior citizens, people with disabilities and the economically disadvantaged,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “Through this program, NJ Transit will distribute federal and state funds to existing local transportation services, helping to maximize access to public transportation for every New Jerseyan.”
NJ Transit partners with all 21 New Jersey counties to fund community transportation programs. These programs assist a variety of private nonprofit organizations, counties, municipalities, county improvement authorities and NJ Transit in meeting the mobility needs of New Jerseyans who depend on public transportation.
These programs include:
- $30.9 million from the Casino Revenue Fund to operate the Senior Citizen and Disabled Resident Transportation Assistance Program.
- $13.9 million for Federal Transit Administration Section 5310 programs, which provide federal funds for operating expenses as well as the purchase of vehicles and related equipment by private nonprofit agencies and designated public entities. This includes $2.8 million in state funding to support local matching fund requirements.
- $6 million for FTA Section 5311 programs, which provide federal funds for capital, administrative and operating assistance for public transportation services in and between small urban and rural areas of New Jersey. This includes $2 million in state funding to support local matching fund requirements.
- $173,743 in federal funding for the Rural Transit Assistance Program, which provides training and technical assistance for small transit operators receiving funding through NJ Transit’s local programs.
- $818,833 for FTA Section 5311’s Rural Intercity Bus Transportation Program.
- $5.5 million for the New Jersey Jobs Access and Reverse Commute Program, under which counties provide public transportation services to help residents obtain community transportation to employment opportunities.
- $6 million in other funds passed through to sub-recipients.
