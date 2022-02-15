NJ Transit board approves purchase of additional multilevel rail cars

NEWARK, NJ — On Feb. 9, the NJ Transit board of directors approved the purchase of 25 additional MultiLevel III rail cars. The purchase exercises options on the original December 2018 contract with Alstom for the purchase of 113 new MultiLevel III rail cars. The additional 25 cars in this action are funded as part of the Portal North Bridge project, which will increase peak-hour peak-direction customer capacity.

“Early in our administration, it became clear that NJ Transit was in desperate need of new and refreshed rail equipment,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “The purchase of these rail cars reflects the commitment that we made to New Jersey commuters and is one of many steps that we are taking to provide NJ Transit customers with an improved and more reliable experience on the rails. These cars will also be an important element of the new Portal North Bridge, enabling NJ Transit to utilize the bridge to its fullest potential.”

“These new rail cars are a critical component of the Portal North Bridge project, which will allow us to meet our established goals for increased capacity,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “Equally important are the benefits they will offer customers through improved reliability, comfort and onboard amenities, including USB charging ports and state-of-the-art video infotainment systems.”

The 25 additional cars will include five multilevel cab cars, 17 multilevel trailer cars and three multilevel trailer cars with restrooms.

MultiLevel III cars will offer a range of benefits over the older single-level cars they will replace. The vehicle maximum speed will increase to 110 miles per hour. The cars will be compliant with the latest federal regulations, including positive train control. Other customer amenities will include USB charging ports for customers and new, onboard information displays.

In support of the capacity increases as part of the Portal North Bridge project, the 25 new cars will be added to nine existing multilevel peak hour trains. Ordering these additional multilevel vehicles now minimizes the risk of delays from potential future supply chain issues, allowing for continuity of production. The Portal North Bridge project is funded, in part, by a $766.5 million Federal Transit Administration Core Capacity Grant.