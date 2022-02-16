NJ Transit board selects head of rail operations

NEWARK, NJ — On Feb. 9, NJ Transit’s board of directors appointed James Sincaglia as senior vice president and general manager of rail operations. Sincaglia is a career employee at NJ Transit with more than 26 years of service with the corporation.

“We are fortunate to have Jim lead us during this exciting time at NJ Transit,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “Jim has been instrumental in guiding us through some of the most innovative projects and industry-leading technological advances, including successfully meeting the positive train control deadlines. I have full confidence in Jim’s ability to handle the challenges associated with keeping our rail system moving each day with our customers’ best interest in mind.”

Sincaglia began his career with NJ Transit in the bus division in 1996. Shortly thereafter, he embarked on his rail operations career as a train dispatcher after successfully completing the training course. He later advanced into management at the Rail Operations Center, serving as a supervisor of train operations before being named as manager of train operations, and then senior director of system operations.

In October 2015, Sincaglia was named deputy general manager of transportation, where he served until April 2020, when he was elevated to lead the railroad in an acting capacity. Since then, his leadership helped drive the successful implementation of NJ Transit’s positive train control project before the Dec. 20, 2020, deadline. He has also overseen the full restoration of the agency’s depleted ranks of locomotive engineers, which has led to improved on-time performance for rail customers.