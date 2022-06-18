NJ Transit conducts first-ever public forum on accessibility

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit hosted its first-ever accessibility forum on June 14, primarily as a virtual meeting via Microsoft Teams, as part of ongoing efforts to engage and expand inclusion for customers with disabilities.

“NJ Transit is proud to have hosted the agency’s first-ever accessibility forum to detail and promote the many services and programs that make our system as accessible and inviting to as many individuals as possible,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “This forum was also an opportunity to engage with the public in order to provide the strongest possible service to New Jerseyans with disabilities.”

During the forum, NJ Transit showcased its accessibility efforts from all facets of the organization. The forum provided the opportunity to educate and inform participants about the many ways NJ Transit provides a world-class travel experience for customers with disabilities. The forum gave members of the public the opportunity to provide comments, offer feedback and ask questions related to NJ Transit’s accessible services.

NJ Transit used the opportunity of the forum to showcase its revamped accessibility-related website content and user experience, now available at https://www.njtransit.com/accessibility as well as its latest innovative partnership with Magnusmode. Through this partnership, NJ Transit is assisting autistic and neurodiverse customers with the help of MagnusCards, a free mobile app that combines the instruction of an autism educational specialist with real-world images that aid anyone who could use extra guidance to navigate everyday travel experiences.

The accessibility web page features a new overview video about the many services and features of NJ Transit that make it accessible to all individuals, as well as easy-to-use links to specific information and informational videos, which are captioned in six languages in addition to English.

Customers who were not able to attend the virtual meeting can view the presentation at njtransit.com/accessibility.