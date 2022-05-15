NJ Transit introduces new technology to aid customers in their travels

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit announced May 11 the launch of two new technology-focused initiatives to help customers navigate travel on the system as safely and efficiently as possible. Advancements include efforts aimed at improving accessibility on NJ Transit for neurodiverse customers and for customers with mobility challenges.

Through its partnership with Magnusmode, NJ Transit will assist autistic and neurodiverse customers with the help of MagnusCards, a free mobile app that combines the instruction of an autism educational specialist with real-world images that aid anyone who could use extra guidance to navigate everyday travel experiences.

“It’s rewarding to know that providing support for those with disabilities is a top priority for NJ Transit,” New Jersey Senate Transportation Committee Chairperson Senator Patrick J. Diegnan Jr. said.

“NJ Transit’s commitment to this effort is greatly appreciated by the people of New Jersey and I appreciate their focus on inclusive mass transportation,” New Jersey Assembly Transportation Committee Chairperson Daniel R. Benson.

“These new tech-focused initiatives will significantly increase accessible public transportation options for those who may not be using the system today,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “NJ Transit is committed to maximizing access to public transportation for all New Jerseyans, and these enhancements will help us fulfill that commitment.”

Specifically, the partnership with Magnusmode will initially create a set of five MagnusCards “decks” to guide individuals through various aspects of riding NJ Transit buses. Each deck provides step-by-step visual, audio and text instructions that set expectations and ease anxiety. Funding for Magnusmode was provided by the state’s Senior Citizen & Disabled Resident Transportation Assistance Program.

Customers can learn more and find links to download the app at www.njtransit.com/magnusmode.

NJ Transit has also revamped its accessibility-related website content and user experience, now available at www.njtransit.com/accessibility. The webpage features a new overview video about the many services and features of NJ Transit that make it accessible to all individuals, as well as easy-to-use links to specific information and informational videos, which are captioned in six languages in addition to English. The videos, which were funded by the Federal Transit Administration’s Access and Mobility Partnership Grants program, cover several topics, including information about vehicle and station accessibility, the Reduced Fare Program, community transportation services and the Access Link paratransit service.