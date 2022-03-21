NJ Transit launches development of first-ever sustainability plan

NEWARK, NJ — As highlighted in “NJT2030: A 10-Year Strategic Plan,” NJ Transit will embark on creating its first-ever sustainability plan, incorporating feedback from stakeholders throughout the state to help shape the future of sustainability at the agency. This plan and its implementation are the next steps in advancing NJ Transit’s commitment to sustainability, according to a March 18 press release.

“Commitment to sustainability is one of the most important commitment’s NJ Transit has made as we strive for a clean energy future,” New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit board Chairperson Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “We’re on track to fully transition to a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040. This plan aligns with Gov. Murphy’s Energy Master Plan to ensure NJ Transit (will) be a leader in sustainability.”

“Thanks to the comprehensive roadmap established through ‘NJT2030,’ NJ Transit is working harder than ever to promote a more sustainable future for our planet,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “NJ Transit’s first-of-its-kind sustainability plan will build on efforts already underway in a cleaner rail and bus fleet, expanding and optimizing solar energy assets, implementing energy efficiency and conservation measures — in short, furthering our goal to be one of the most socially responsible, environmentally-friendly transit agencies in the world.”

Through this plan, NJ Transit will create a vision to establish a more sustainable future for the planet, the communities it serves and for the NJ Transit organization. Sustainability themes such as water and energy consumption, equitable transportation, clean vehicle technology, resilience, and the customer experience are among the themes that will be explored in the sustainability plan.

The first step in creating the sustainability plan is identifying what matters most to NJ Transit’s stakeholders to help NJ Transit set priorities. NJ Transit will be reaching out to stakeholders, including the general public, environmental advocates, community leaders, NJ Transit customers and the agency’s employees to develop the framework of the plan. A series of webinars and surveys will be conducted to gather this input and keep the public informed of the progress of the plan. The first webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23, at 6 p.m.; to register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/NJTPublicMtg.

For more information on NJ Transit’s sustainability plan, visit njtransit.com/sustainability.