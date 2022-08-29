NJ Transit named a ‘best employer’ by Forbes

NEWARK, NJ — Forbes has once again named NJ Transit to its America’s Best-in-State Employers 2022 list powered by Statista. This year, NJ Transit ranked seventh among the 90 New Jersey organizations that were included in the annual rankings, up from last year’s ranking of 24th. The survey, according to Forbes, measures leading companies from around the world to identify those best-liked by employees. This marks the third time in the last five years that NJ Transit has been recognized as one of New Jersey’s best places to work.

“This week Forbes once again recognized the great strides NJ Transit has made since the outset of my administration: NJ Transit prioritizes not just customer experience, but employee satisfaction for the individuals who drive the agency’s critical work,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in an Aug. 26 press release. “As we make crucial infrastructure upgrades to build the transportation network our residents deserve, I commend NJ Transit for fostering a work environment that meets the expectations and needs of its employees. All companies and organizations in our state should similarly aspire to cultivate work environments in which New Jerseyans feel valued, empowered and fulfilled.”

“On behalf of our employees, NJ Transit is honored to once again be recognized on this prestigious list,” New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit board Chairperson Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “This is a direct reflection of the talented and hardworking staff of 12,000 at NJ Transit.”

“We could not be more proud that Forbes and Statista have once again recognized our considerable efforts since 2018 to build a productive, supportive, stimulating and inclusive work environment at NJ Transit,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “Being independently named to this prestigious list for two consecutive years, in addition to being named to the 2018 Forbes America’s Best Large Employers list, clearly positions NJ Transit as an employer of choice in our region.”

America’s Best-in-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey by Statista based on a vast sample of approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the United States. NJ Transit ranked first in New Jersey in the transportation and logistics category. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively.