NJ Transit partners with NJIT for inaugural training course

NEWARK, NJ — The NJ Transit capital programs division has partnered with the New Jersey Institute of Technology’s professional and corporate education division to bring NJ Transit a first-of-its-kind project management professional certification exam prep course, according to a March 29 press release. The first class of 10 NJ Transit employees participated in classes at night and on select Saturdays for nine weeks to complete the classroom section of the program and are now eligible to apply for the project management professional exam through the certification sponsor organization, the Project Management Institute.

Unique to this pilot program, NJ Transit capital programs executive leadership worked closely with NJIT staff using specific use cases to develop a customized curriculum. The converged-learning program was co-facilitated between NJ Transit executive leadership and the instructor from NJIT to apply key “Project Management Body of Knowledge” learnings and real-time practical project management best practices being implemented within NJ Transit and the capital program team portfolios.