NJ Transit projects honored with Leading Capital Construction Awards

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit was recognized on Feb. 25 with three Leading Capital Construction Awards from the New Jersey Alliance for Action. NJ Transit is being honored for work on the Portal North Bridge Project construction phase, as well as construction at Lyndhurst and Perth Amboy stations.

“We are very proud that NJ Alliance for Action — one of the most distinguished and renowned capital construction-focused organizations in New Jersey — has recognized the caliber of work on these three critical capital projects,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “We thank the alliance for their continued partnership and support and look forward to continuing to work with them to build a brighter future for New Jersey.”

In October of 2021, the NJ Transit board of directors approved a nearly $1.6 billion contract for the construction of the new Portal North Bridge, a critical link on the northeast corridor. The Portal North Bridge, which is part of the larger Gateway Program, will greatly reduce gridlock caused by frequent mechanical issues plaguing the existing 110-year-old swing bridge, improving service, reliability and ultimately capacity for rail travel between New Jersey and New York City. The massive infrastructure investment represents the single largest construction award in NJ Transit’s history.

The New Jersey Alliance for Action is a nonprofit, nonpartisan coalition made up of 2,500 of New Jersey’s top corporate, labor, professional, academic and government leaders. The alliance’s mission is to improve New Jersey’s economy through the promotion of capital construction and infrastructure investment.