NJ Transit reminds customers to be ‘Alert Today, Alive Tomorrow’

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit is utilizing the month of June, designated as National Safety Month by the National Safety Council, to launch an educational campaign for customers and employees. This year’s theme is “Alert Today, Alive Tomorrow.” The month will feature tips and reminders to reinforce safety on and near the transit system throughout New Jersey.

“As more NJ Transit customers return to the public transit system, we want to ensure they feel safe and comfortable in their surroundings,” N.J. Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit board Chairperson Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “Customers will see safety messaging at various stations, on social media, on the NJ Transit mobile app and www.njtransit.com to remind them of safety protocols and the importance of remaining alert while using the system.”

“As ridership continues to grow, National Safety Month gives NJ Transit the perfect opportunity to recommit ourselves to creating the safest possible travel environment for customers and employees, and to recognize our many safety-focused achievements over the past four years,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “Most recently, NJ Transit received the American Public Transportation Association’s prestigious 2021 Bus Safety Gold Award and Rail Safety Certificate of Merit, both of which validate our steadfast commitment to safety as one of our agency’s core values.”

During June, NJ Transit will be reinforcing safety strategies by informing and educating employees, customers, motorists and others of safety protocols and risky behaviors by providing safety tips that will be displayed publicly and at internal employee locations throughout the state. NJ Transit Police Department officers, Office of System Safety employees and members of the customer experience team will be interacting with customers through various safety events to remind the public of the importance of safety protocols when at a transit station or using mass transit.

Following are some important safety tips to keep in mind: