U.S. Attorney’s Office, NJ Transit reach settlement regarding ADA compliance

NEWARK, NJ — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey has reached a settlement with NJ Transit to resolve findings that its intercity rail stations are not accessible to individuals with disabilities, which is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Oct. 18.

“This office is committed to ending unlawful barriers to inclusion and equality in our society,” Sellinger said. “For too long, people with disabilities have been deprived of equal access to intercity rail stations operated by NJ Transit. In ways large and small, people with disabilities were denied full access to transportation services — whether it was the lack of access to restrooms, no signs, bad ramps, poor access to elevators or that parking spaces were just too small for those who needed wheelchair access. Through this resolution, we are holding NJ Transit to its obligation to provide accessible transportation services to all. To their credit, NJ Transit has swiftly recognized these deficiencies and already begun to bring its intercity rail stations into compliance with the ADA.”

Under the agreement, NJ Transit has committed to make five intercity rail stations — Newark Penn, Princeton Junction, MetroPark, Trenton and New Brunswick — accessible to individuals with disabilities. NJ Transit must modify multiple portions of the rail stations and their access points, including physical modifications to multiple platforms, waiting areas, parking lots and restrooms.

This matter was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Civil Rights Division, which U.S. Attorney Sellinger created in 2022. The division’s sole focus is to enforce federal civil rights laws, including the ADA. Individuals who believe they may have been victims of discrimination may file a complaint with the Civil Rights Division at tinyurl.com/3kt67caz or by calling 855-281-3339. Additional information about the ADA can be found at ada.gov, or by calling the Department of Justice’s toll-free ADA information line at 800-514-0301 or, with telecommunications devices for the deaf, 800-514-0383.