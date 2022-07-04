Vouchers offered to seniors at Nutley farmers market

NUTLEY, NJ — The Essex County Division of Senior Services will be distributing the 2022 Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers at the Nutley farmers market on Sunday, July 10. Residents can register for the program from 9 a.m. to noon in Municipal Lot No. 7, behind Bella Luce, 517 Franklin Ave.

As per the Essex County Division of Senior Services, all residents 60 years and older, and income-eligible, will be able to receive vouchers for the 2022 season. Applicants should be prepared to produce valid photo identification, as well as proof of income. As of July 1, 2022, eligible residents can earn no more than $25,142 annually; $2,096 monthly; and $1,048 biweekly.

As in the past, approved residents will receive six $5 coupons, which can be redeemed for fresh fruit and vegetables at any farmers market in the state of New Jersey through Nov. 30, 2022.

For more information, call the Public Affairs Department at 973-284-4976.