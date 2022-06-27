Green launches free training program in the construction trades for East Orange residents

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Under the leadership of Mayor Ted R. Green and the East Orange City Council, the Mayor’s Office of Employment and Training has partnered with the East Orange–based National Career Institute to launch a free training program in the construction trades for East Orange residents.

This 10.5-week training program will offer free classes, union pre-apprenticeship testing, and training and placement in the construction trades. The curriculum includes, but is not limited to: OSHA 30, carpentry, tools of the trade, electricity, HVAC and scaffold safety. Graduates of the program will receive a certificate in skilled trades.

The first cohort of participants, which include both men and women, began training on Monday, June 20. Classes are held Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. at NCI, 134 Evergreen Place in East Orange.

The program focuses on careers in construction, which offer career stability, higher salaries and an opportunity to work with new technologies. In addition, more women and minorities are choosing jobs in construction, making the industry more diverse.

“My administration is committed to investing in our residents and giving them access to resources and training for viable employment and career opportunities,” Green said. “As the economy continues to evolve, it is my administration’s top priority to ensure that our residents are a part of this transformational change.”

According to MOET’s workforce developer, David Sharp, the city has collaborated with a diverse group of public and private companies and industries to provide training opportunities in construction that will increase participants’ soft and technical skills, and, ultimately, long-term employability.

For more information on this program, contact Sharp at 862-241-9512 or david.sharp@eastorange-nj.gov. Interested participants can also visit tinyurl.com/eoconstruction to complete an online survey and be added to the city’s database.