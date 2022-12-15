Orange schools, city receive Safe Routes to School awards

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange Public Schools and the city of Orange were acknowledged as recipients of the Safe Routes to School awards for schools and municipalities. Oakwood Avenue Community School and Lincoln Avenue School each received a bronze certificate, and Forest Street Community School and the city of Orange each received a gold certificate.

Superintendent of Schools Gerald Fitzhugh II congratulated Forest Street Principal Yancisca Loften-Cooke; district community engagement officer Barry R. Devone III; and Community School coordinators Brandon Wright, of Oakwood Avenue Community School, and Damian Otchere, of Lincoln Avenue School, present at the reception, for their participation in the EZ Ride program and commitment to student safety.

Mayor Dwayne D. Warren was also present with staff to receive the SRTS award for improving the safety of students who “walk, bike or roll” to school.

Photos Courtesy of Joan Purkiss

Caption for photo with six people: From left are EZ Ride board Chairperson Perry E. Frenzel; Lincoln Avenue School community school coordinator Damian Otchere; Superintendent of Schools Gerald Fitzhugh II; Forest Street Community School Principal Yancisca Loften-Cooke; Oakwood Avenue Community School community school coordinator Brandon Wright; and Orange Public Schools community engagement officer Barry R. Devone III.