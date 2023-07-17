People are returning to township pool

Although northern Jersey summer weather has been atypical so far this year with high temperatures on hold and the few bona fide beach days canceled because of smog from Canadian forest fires, this hasn’t stopped Glen Ridge Municipal Pool family members from enjoying the facility.

The pool manager is Jodie Schneck and she has three assistants: Bob Silvera, Patricia Drudy, who have been around since 2014, and Kate Stanisci. Both Silvera and Drudy agreed that what is new at the pool this season is that everything is finally back to normal following the Covid pandemic. Silvera recalled one recent summer when membership was so depressed, there was no need even for chairs or tables outside.

“That was in 2021,” he said.

He also said that while there was a shortage of lifeguards at other pools, not in Glen Ridge.

“We’ve been fortunate because many of ours came back,” Silvera said earlier this week at the pool. “We also had gate guards who have become certified lifeguards.”

Then what sounded like thunder rumbled. Drudy confirmed that thunder is what she heard and Silvera immediately went to the pool and instructed everyone to leave the premises. If they wanted to come back, a decision to reopen the gate would be made in 30 minutes.

The pool filter also has a new motor, Drudy said. Although unseen, it was something that made a difference. Water purity is checked every two hours.

The pool offers free swimming lessons, taught by Sarah Melnick, the coach of the pool’s competitive team. Silvera said about 70 individuals, mostly young people, work at the pool.

“We have more lifeguards than we need,” Silvera said, “but that’s good. We have two families with three kids apiece working here.”

The pool only offers season memberships, no day passes. Several times Drudy told this to people calling to inquire. For further information, contact the director of recreation, Jim Cowan, at jtcowan@glenridgenj.org or call 973-748-2924.