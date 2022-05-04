Don’t miss the Maplewood Garden Club sale this weekend

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Garden Club members outside their greenhouse behind Town Hall this past Saturday, April 30, load a truck with club-produced plants destined for the club’s 85th annual plant sale. Four truckloads were sent on their way, carrying 8,000 plants to the parking lot of the Maplewood Community Pool on Boyden Avenue, where a total of 14,000 floral and vegetable plants will be on sale Thursday and Friday, May 5 and 6, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.