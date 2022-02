WEST ORANGE, NJ — State Sen. Richard J. Codey, representing the 27th Legislative District, visited Renna House senior citizens in West Orange on Jan. 27. Codey, a former N.J. governor, showed up to listen to residents’ concerns and distribute COVID test kits he had purchased at ShopRite.

“Since the availability of at-home test kits can be unpredictable at times, I thought senior citizens might have difficulty finding and getting them,” Codey said.