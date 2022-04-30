Nonprofit organization aids West Orange older adults for Earth Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Volunteers with I Want to Mow Your Lawn converged on West Orange on Saturday, April 23. The nonprofit organization based in northern New Jersey was founded two years ago by Brian Schwartz during the pandemic to help older adults, veterans and people with disabilities with lawn care.

The organization partnered with equipment maker Snow Joe, which donated battery-powered lawn equipment to the effort for Earth Day in West Orange. I Want to Mow Your Lawn members met with senior services coordinator Laura Van Dyke and her assistant Noelia Perez at Town Hall on April 22 as assignments were handed out to the volunteers. They enjoyed coffee and donuts, provided by Schwartz, and were given other needed supplies by Van Dyke and Perez, such as gloves, rakes and bags all donated by the West Orange Department of Public Works.

“This service is critical to a community that values older adults aging well and aging in place,” said Van Dyke as she and Perez thanked the many volunteers who showed up to help. More than 15 residents received support from these lawn care volunteers, all of whom reside outside of West Orange.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan