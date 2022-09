This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Senior Picnic was held at the Ginny Duenkel Pool on Sept. 8. DJ Jeff Dunston provided the music and members of the West Orange police and fire departments were on hand to bring hot dogs and hamburgers to residents at their tables. The event had been postponed from the previous day because of rain; however, the sunshine arrived right on time to make the annual event a success.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan