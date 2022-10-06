West Orange residents compete at trivia night at the library

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Public Library hosted a West Orange–themed trivia night on Thursday, Sept. 29, sponsored by a collaborative effort between the West Orange Woman’s Club and West Orange Senior Services. The contest featured 50 questions relating to town history and prepared by township historian Joseph Fagan, who emceed the event. The event, dubbed “So You Think You Know WO,” was attended by about 20 members of the community.

For the event, Fagan developed questions on varied topics, such as famous West Orange residents, street and park names, key dates and events in West Orange history, and more.

“West Orange has a fascinating history chock full of interesting people, places and events. The Women’s Club thought it would be fun to bring our seniors together for an evening of memory sharing and learning more about our town. As expected, Joe Fagan did an excellent job of presenting our community’s unique and exciting history in a fun and lively way,” Women’s Club senior matters committee Chairperson Julia Ginocchio said. “Nobody knows WO like Joe. Just listening to him talk is really worth anyone’s time who has an interest in knowing our town’s story.”

Linda Bonnell came in first place, followed by Rose Anne Schiller in second place and Bob Rourke in third place. The Women’s Club offered gift cards as prizes.

“We hope to make trivia night an annual event,” Ginocchio said. “That is as long as Joe continues to want to talk trivia —which we think is a safe bet.”

For more information about the West Orange Women’s Club, visit westorangewomensclub.org.

Photos Courtesy of Noelia Perez and West Orange Women’s Club