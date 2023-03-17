West Orange duo leads MKA ice hockey to banner season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange residents Gary Hu and Ibou Conteh were top performers for the Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team which finished a solid 16-4-2 (9-1-2 in Kelly Conference) and captured the Kelly Cup playoff championship with a 6-1 win over Oratory Prep, Feb. 16, at the Codey Arena in West Orange..

Hu, a junior forward, finished with 10 goals and six assists while excelling on one of the top lines for the Cougars, while Conteh, a freshman defenseman, quickly emerged as a young blue-liner on the rise while also becoming a valuable scorer with 10 goals and 11 assists.

Conteh scored an insurance goal in the third period of the Cougars’ Kelly Cup championship victory vs. Oratory Prep.