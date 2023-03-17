West Orange duo leads MKA ice hockey to banner season

By on Comments Off on West Orange duo leads MKA ice hockey to banner season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange residents Gary Hu and Ibou Conteh were top performers for the Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team which finished a solid 16-4-2 (9-1-2 in Kelly Conference) and captured the Kelly Cup playoff championship with a 6-1 win over Oratory Prep, Feb. 16, at the Codey Arena in West Orange..

Hu, a junior forward, finished with 10 goals and six assists while excelling on one of the top lines for the Cougars, while Conteh, a freshman defenseman, quickly emerged as a young blue-liner on the rise while also becoming a valuable scorer with 10 goals and 11 assists.

Conteh scored an insurance goal in the third period of the Cougars’ Kelly Cup championship victory vs. Oratory Prep.

  

West Orange duo leads MKA ice hockey to banner season added by on
View all posts by Steve Tober →