Carteret school honors veterans

Several activities last week, after the Monday, Nov. 11, official township observance on The Green, wrapped-up Bloomfield Veterans Day activities.

Carteret Elementary School held its annual Veterans Day assembly Thursday, Nov. 14. On hand were four veterans: Eduardo Bosquez, National Guard, Saudi Arabia; John Sapienza, Marines, Vietnam, Purple Heart recipient; Michael Costantino, Army, Korea and Dominick McCarron, Marines, Korea.

Principal John Baltz named other vets from the Carteret community when he spoke.

“Each and every Veterans Day, we as a nation, take a moment to honor the enduring contributions of America’s veterans,” he said. “Because of the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, they have enabled all of us to enjoy the freedoms we hold today as well as for future generations. We are proud to stand with some of our veterans at this important occasion as we give them our respect and thank them for representing our country with valor and bravery.”

The additional veterans Baltz named: Alloy Basali, Army, Operation Enduring Freedom; Joseph Leon Sr., Army, Operation Iraq Freedom (twice); Ginel Anderson, Navy. Students with family members serving were Tristan Abasali, whose brother, Careen, Air Force, is serving in Japan; Scarlett Clark, whose father, Nathan, Army, is serving at Fort Sill, Ok. and teacher Susanne Mancheno, whose son, David Abitol, is in the Army.

The veterans received awards, small pins, and the children were instructed on how to fold an American flag correctly and respectfully. They were also introduced to a new word: vexillologist, which is a person who studies flags. The winner of the sixth-grade, Veterans Day essay contest was announced. This was Clarie Anya. “You’re a Grand Old Flag” was sung by everyone. The assembly program was coordinated by sixth-grade science and social studies teacher, Michael Cullen, a 1984 graduate of Bloomfield High School.

“The assembly involves the whole school,” he said, “and I love the teamwork capturing the spirit and patriotism of the day.”

He said the school had a Veterans Day fundraiser, selling bracelets, with the money being donated to a veterans’ nonprofit. Kindergarteners waved small flags during the assembly.

“We asked the students to invite a veteran, if they knew one,” Cullen said. “It was a school wide effort.”

On Saturday, Nov. 16, in the BHS lobby, the township held its third annual Veterans Resource Fair. Vets were here able to receive information about the benefits various governmental agencies, and businesses, offered them.

The Bloomfield Tax Assessor’s office had an information table. There are, it was learned, 20-30 fully disabled veterans in Bloomfield.

“There’s a $250 property tax deduction, if you’re a vet, regardless of any disability,” said the tax assessor. David Lois. “There’s also a 100 percent property tax exemption if a vet is 100 percent disabled. The majority of vets know about that, but may not know about the $250 deduction.”

Lois can be reached at 973-680-4021.

Halpin-Bitacola-Brookdale Funeral Services had information. Veterans were eligible for free burial benefits at two active N.J. national cemeteries, in Pennsville and Wrightown, and this Bloomfield funeral business would assist families with paperwork and memorialization with a 5 percent discount.

The local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 711 was looking for new members and the Bloomfield Police Department provided general crime prevention information.

Wellcare Nursing and Staffing, at 973-566-6099, after a physical assessment, will provide home health care to a veteran. They can also be reached at [email protected].

The Bloomfield Fire Department explained that veterans get preference on Civil Service exams — an added 10 points on the final test score. The N.J. Department of Military and Veteran Affairs provided a whole gamut of information and will help connect veterans to the appropriate agency. Homelessness, among veterans, is a top priority, it was learned.

The Bergen New Bridge Medical Center was also on hand. The hospital is the largest in the state.