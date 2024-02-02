Six students recognized for writing excellence

Six Bloomfield elementary school students were recognized for essay writing excellence at last month’s Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration held at the New Light Baptist Church.

There were 35 entries in the competition sponsored by the Bloomfield Commission on Civil Rights and notably, all six students attend either Berkeley or Carteret elementary schools.

“We are in our eighth year of the contest,” commission chairwoman Djanna Hill-Tall said. “This year, we asked our Bloomfield youth to answer the question, ‘What is your dream for our community?’ The submissions were mostly from sixth-grade students.”

The competition had three winners and three honorable mentions, all sixth-graders. They are:

First place, Sophia Price, Carteret; title: “See My Hands, Feel My Words.”

Hill-Tall said Sophia focused on experienced discrimination as the child of an adult with a hearing disability.

Second place, Victoria Febus, Berkeley; title: “Each Day Means More Discrimination.” In her essay, Victoria asks for equity for recent immigrants.

Third place, Kaylee Toribio, Berkeley; title: “For Our Community to Change.” Kaylee asked for greater communication within the community and suggested a teen

moderator for community meetings.

The honorable mentions: Mathyo Abdalla, Carteret; title: “Change.” Mathyo said he wanted to see all people treated fairly regardless of their race, religion, gender or socio-economic status.

Ismael Lopez, Berkeley; title: “Understanding Bullying.” Ismael said he saw a lot of bullying and discrimination because of how someone acts and looks.

Robyn Patterson, Carteret; title: “My Dream for Change.” Robyn suggested that there should be an anonymous Bloomfield-based app for students who feel they have nowhere to turn. First, second and third places received a certificate and a $25 gift card.

The Berkeley essay writers were supervised by sixth-grade language arts teacher Janell Brown. The Carteret students were supervised by sixth-grade language arts teacher Jeannette O’Rourke and interventionist Gianna Allegretti.

In an interview, Berkeley Elementary School Principal Natashia Baxter said it was a goal of her school to promote all writing strategies based on the district curriculum.

“Each month, all students, K through sixth, have writing themes,” she said.

Among others, the themes include Hispanic heritage; in November, giving thanks, and in January, Martin Luther King Jr.

“At the end of each marking period, we have a writing celebration, by grade level,” she said.

Teachers and district administrators are invited to hear what the students have written and offer their comments.

“The children go back and make corrections for a final published piece,” Baxter said, adding that the celebrations began two years ago and the next one is for kindergarten writers.

Carteret recognized the impact of MLK by having a month-long Carteret Service Project, from Jan. 15 to Feb. 14. The effort was coordinated by sixth-grade mathematics teacher Alex Tuorto and sponsored by the school’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

“For the past four weeks, we have been deciding what service we can provide to the community,” said guidance counselor Marrissa Acosta.

Students, she said, sent “care packages” to those serving in the Armed Forces. This was done through the charity, Operation Gratitude, which also sends packages to veterans, first responders and military children, among others. Carteret students also wrote letters to residents of nursing homes as part of their project.