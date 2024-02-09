Gas Lamp to do ‘The Sound of Music’

The Gas Lamp Players will be presenting “The Sound of Music,” at the Ridgewood Ave. School auditorium, Friday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10, at 1 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 11, at I p.m.

A classic musical by Rodgers and Hammerstein, the story is about a free-spirited postulate named Maria, ordered to spend time away from the convent and work as a governess to seven inhibited children, to determine if the ecclesiastical order is right for her. The story takes place in 1938, in Austria, when a formidable love story develops between Maria, the children and the childrens’ father, Capt. von Trapp, as war in Europe and difficult decisions encroach. The story is based on true events.

The Gas Lamp show almost did not make it to the Ridgewood Avenue School boards. According to its director, Krist Graves, it was considered, in light of troubling events in Ukraine and Gaza, to scuttle the show as an irrelevant distraction.

“We chose to do this show last summer,” Graves said in a recent interview. “But we took pause and asked if we should do a main stage show at all.”

She said “entertainment” can sometimes be seen as a chance to put one’s head into the sand. She did not want that

“But with a show like this, the timing is intense,” she continued. “A show like this is about courage and hope. It’s inspiring. It’s not fairy tales. There are historical facts in it. The story addresses some incredible and horrific issues in history.”

The leading role, Graves said, is played by the music itself with Maria bringing its healing powers to the broken von Trapp family.

“She is an amazingly courageous woman,” Graves said. “Her heart brings healing to this family and how she became a partner to this single man and his seven children.

“Right now, during this heartbreaking time in the world, more than anything, we need courage and support from our loved ones and leadership,” she continued. “That’s what Maria brought to the von Trapp family. It’s inspiring to me.”

She said many new people have come out to participate in putting on the show — and many were used.

“Our cast is over 70,” she said. “There’s a lot of nuns and postulates. The children are double-cast, so there are 14 kids. We have 10 male ensembles.”

She said with so many new people, there is a great sense of community participation building the show.

“What I love most is that ‘on a dime’ we’re putting this glorious show together,” she said.

Graves credits Alecia Walton for her set designs.

“She just figures it out,” she said. “There’s no stopping her. And Julie Andrews aside and putting aside all the Marias I’ve seen and I’ve seen a lot, our Maria is my favorite.”

Maria will be played by Emily Rozek. Maria and the part of Capt. von Trapp are not double-cast.

“Chemistry is usually the word, but she and the captain, played by Troy Hall, work so well together.”

Graves, a professional actor, played the part of Louisa, one of the seven von Trapp children when she was 13. In the Gas Lamp production, there are children ranging in age from six to 19. Adults are also cast. Graves is especially excited, she said, to be working with Darren Gage, the Glen Ridge High School musical director, who will be conducting.

“I’m hoping this story inspires people and gives them some hope and courage,” Graves said. “Captain von Trapp has to make some very scary decisions for what’s ultimately best for his family. That helps me.”

Admission will be charged. Tickets are available at www.gaslampplayers.org. All seats are reserved.