Health and Human Services Director Horace Henry

With a Roaring ‘20s federal prohibition warning posted at its door and a 1930 Packard nearby, the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge went all-out Saturday night, Jan. 25, celebrating the centennial of its club house and the blow was the bee’s knees.

The soldout event had the imprimatur of the Mayor’s Gala with some 230 people attending. There were two bar locations, in the Georgian Ballroom on the second floor and, in the first floor Williamsburg Ballroom, The Mayor’s Cabinet Speakeasy where another federal prohibition warning was ignored. Diners were accommodated in the Williamsburg Ballroom and on the second floor balcony. Throughout the club for this night, in ‘20s parlance, every man was dapper and every woman — bellibone.

The event was also the start of a three-year capital campaign to raise $300,000. The drive got a boost from club member Mary Jean Potenzone who pledged $12,000 to match sales from the night’s paddle auction. There was also a silent auction. The president of the club is Susan Costa. The gala committee was chaired by Danielle Mitola.

“What a thrill it is to see you all here tonight,” Mitola said in her greeting. “Now, I must tell you, this is no ordinary gala. Tonight, we have a feast for the eyes, a delight for the ears and a rhythm for your feet.”

She introduced Glen Ridge representatives Assemblyman Michael Venezia and Assemblywoman Carmen Morales who presented the club with a resolution. Mayor Debbie Mans presented a borough council resolution.

Entertainment was by Broadway performer Stephanie Martignetti who sang “S’Wonderful” with Cliff Samuels. The couple also performed a dance.

A Charleston was danced followed by Dan Drew singing, “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “Mack the Knife” and “Crazy Little Thing.”

Resident and former Broadway performer Kristie Graves sang “Beginning to See the Light,” “The Man I Love” and “Fever.”

The Silver Starlite Band followed with instrumentals: “Sing, Sing, Sing,” “In the Mood,” “Gigilo” and “Shake, Rattle and Roll.”

“We couldn’t keep people off the dance floor,” Mitola later said. “The energy and joy in that room was palpable. People danced from the first note all the way to the last.”

The live music was followed by a deejay who played music over the decades.

“It was an absolutely fun night,” she said.

Costa also addressed the audience.

“You can feel the fellowship and joy within these four walls,” she said. “So that leads me to an important task for each of you. Tonight I call you to toast, dine, to dance, have fun and create history that will be remembered for the next 100 years.”