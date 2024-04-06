Kids participate in borough tradition

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Glen Ridge held its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday morning, March 30, in Carteret Park, and children and their parents came out in force.

Jim Cowan, the director of recreation, said the holiday search has been a borough event for at least half a century.

At the start, he directed smaller children to an area of the playground where they would not be competing with older kids, asking the more fortunate gatherers to share their bounty.

The hunt was pretty much over in a frenzied flash with 500 eggs in small hands, giving parents an opportunity to chat while kids cracked open their springtime treats.