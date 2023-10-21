OctoberFeast raises $10K for Kiwanis

The Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge held its eighth annual OctoberFeast at the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge, on Monday, October 16.

The event was co-chaired by Kathy Weissenberger and Jeff Monacelli.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Weissenberger at the party. ”We expect to raise upwards of $10,000. It’s always a sell-out. That’s about 200 people. Tonight we’ll hit the 175-mark.”

Local food and beverage purveyors donated drink and victuals for the get-together. According to Weissenberger, a number of these supporters have been part of the OctoberFeast since its inception including Chef Jesse Concepts and Fitzgerald’s 1928.

“The money from this goes into the Kiwanis fund for children’s activities,” Weissenberger continued.

“We support the Key Club, at Glen Ridge High School, the Builders Club, at Ridgewood Avenue School, as well as Circle K, at Montclair State University. These are service organizations for boys and girls.”

Kiwanis, she added, runs the borough’s Memorial Day Parade; a clothing drive, at the high school, the weekend before Thanksgiving Day and hand delivers a directory of Essex County resources to Glen Ridge homes.

“We also donate to nonprofits in town and around the world,” she said. “Last year we donated funds to Ukraine and to Turkey after the earthquake.”

OctoberFeast sponsors included Bill Seeman, Art Dawson and Joseph A. Patrick.