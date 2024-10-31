This slideshow requires JavaScript.

There was a pumpkin hunt at Carteret Park this past Saturday morning.

It was a quick affair with about 50 parents and their kids waiting at the playground for Jim Cowan, the Recreation Department director, to give his directions. Standing at a lamppost with an open crate of pumpkins at his feet, he did.

“Everybody gather around for the pumpkin hunt,” he began. “Give me your attention and we’ll get started. We have 500 pumpkins hidden in the playground and the rink. They’re white. We were visited by the Great White.”

The pumpkins in the playground were white and in plain sight. But not a kid kicked or touched one. Cowan continued.

“Pre-school kids and grades first and second, you go to the playground,” he said. “If you’re older, you go behind the rink. But in the spirit of sharing, we want everyone to get a chance with a pumpkin. Parents, if your pumpkin hunter comes up empty, come see me. OK? Well,here we go: one, two, three and go.”

A fury of scampering children and faster than you can say jack-o-lantern, it was over.