Unique partnership to renovate Church

A joint capital campaign is underway between the First Presbyterian Church of Bloomfield, or the Church on the Green, and a relatively new entity: the Sanctuary on the Green Arts, Cultural & Community Alliance.

The purpose of this partnership is the restoration of the church sanctuary, which will become a shared cultural facility for Bloomfield, and the steeple clock. The church congregation has not used the sanctuary for a service for a dozen years and the clock has not sounded since the fall of 2023. The sanctuary was established in 1796. The clock first chimed on the quarter hour in 1896.

“The church will be able to use the sanctuary on Sunday mornings, but the space will be flexible, a multi-use place,” said the Rev. Ruth Boling last week in the sanctuary.

She said the pews, which are original, are not going anywhere. They are built into the floor.

“We’re taking a flexible approach,” she continued. “We purchased a mobile stage extension.”

The stage has been used already, she said, and two people can handle its setup. Theatrical lighting, set up in the balcony, has also been bought.

“The pulpit, communion table and lectern will be movable and foldable,” she said. “In for worship; out for performances. Right now, the sanctuary is being used occasionally for concerts and entertainment.”

As for the capital campaign, Boling said the big ticket item is an interior ceiling for the sanctuary.

“It was taken down after a chunk of it fell,” she said. “An analysis was done and it was found that the east wall was leaning out.”

Buttresses were installed against the drifting wall and will remain in place since the church’s insurance claim was denied and fixing the wall would cost $5 million. The sanctuary is safe for occupancy, Boling assured and insurance did pay for the buttressing.

“We have an innovative approach to the interior,” she said. “We’re going to have a fabric ceiling, an insulating membrane and custom designed fabric panels that will mimic the design of the original ceiling.”

It is hoped this newfangled ceiling will be installed next year. Plaster repairs, painting, an electrical upgrade and wheelchair accessibility will be required. Scaffolding to do the repairs will be extensive and expensive.

“Another big feature of the campaign is to restore the 19th century public clock in the steeple which activates the five church bells, also in the steeple.”

Boling said the clock was “super interesting” and Bloomfield High School Robotics Team members visited the church earlier in the month to see for themselves.

“Public clocks like this became more common in the 19th century with the advent of the railroad,” she said. “There was a need to have accurate time for train arrivals and departures. There are only seven 19th century public clocks remaining in Essex County.”

The clock in Bloomfield church’s steeple is a Seth Thomas clock. According to Boling, the company was innovative, making their product more affordable. The Church on the Green clock was installed in 1896, the church centennial. The clock activates five bells that play the Westminster Chimes on the quarter hour.

“Ours is quiet now,” Boling said.

The campaign goal is $350,000. Currently, $165,000 has been pledged.

“We’re almost halfway there,” Boling said. “Much of the $165,000 is from the church, but now we’re going public.”

Churches are not eligible for historic preservation grants from the state, she said. But one of the benefits of teaming up with a secular organization, such as the cultural alliance, is that the campaign may become eligible for state grants.

“I’m checking out every rabbit hole,” Boling said. “We’re stewards of a Bloomfield town treasure with a congregation of 100 members. We need help for the restoration,

widespread financial support from the community. It’s a very exciting turning point being this far along.”

Boling also hopes that people, planning their end-of-the-year giving, make restoring the sanctuary of the Church on the Green a priority. For more information: bloomfieldtowntreasure.org.